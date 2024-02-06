2021 -- a year of change and positivity

After a disastrous 2020, I think we are all ready for this new year. We need to continue to be patient as coronavirus cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. Our world will eventually return to some sense of normalcy. We will persevere as our society creates a "new normal." I would think in the near future that our county health department will amend the mask order from "mandatory" to "strongly recommended."
The year of change referred to encompasses many things happening in your city this year.
The first and foremost will be a change of leadership, as Scott Meyer, the longest serving city manager in our history, retires at the end of June. Council is in the process of pursuing a new city manager now, and we should complete this important endeavor in early May. Council is being very diligent and thorough as we complete this task.
The other changes involve the numerous capital projects throughout 2021 and beyond. Our new City Hall should be completed by this fall. Massive changes at the airport will also be started this year with the construction of new T-hangars, a perimeter fence, and we should be very close to finalizing the plans for the new terminal building.
There are several large road projects remaining from Transportation Trust Fund 5 still to be completed. Many of these will begin this year through 2022: West End Blvd., Main St., Sprigg St., and Independence, plus several safety projects.
There are also several stormwater projects to be completed and others started. Parks and recreation projects include continued work to finish the Capaha Park Master Plan (although the lagoon may not be started until 2022). Many other parks projects are on the horizon, including new parks in South Cape and a request for proposal for a new baseball complex.
As 2021 began, funds for TTF-6 projects are being collected, and, if you remember, over half of those funds ($13 million) were budgeted for street repairs (asphalt and concrete) and sidewalks. During this next five years there is also $500,000 per year ($2.5 million) from the Capital Improvement Tax renewal to supplement ongoing street maintenance and repairs. Please be patient as these repairs are planned and completed especially after the severe winter we've endured. This weather along with repeated plowing of streets created more potholes, so both your city and MoDOT will be working diligently to correct as many of these issues as soon as possible.
Another ongoing change is how we are transforming development services to better serve the public and more efficiently help builders and developers. Plans for huge projects are being outsourced so our city staff can take care of smaller ones, and plans are approved more quickly. Our new online planning process has also received great reviews for its efficiency.
Council is also continuing its efforts to be more open to the public and helping them to be better served by our city. COVID changed our plans for Citizens Academy. (Hopefully it will return this fall.) So we've began a new program. A virtual learning series discussing all aspects of city departments, expenses, projects and other issues with city council members and staff is being held on Monday's that we do not have council meetings. They began Jan. 11 and will run through April 26. All are on Facebook Live and recorded on the city's YouTube channel.
It's going to be a busy 2021. As always, if you have any questions or concerns don't hesitate to contact your ward's council member or myself. I wish each of you a blessed year.
Bob Fox is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.
