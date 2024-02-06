2021 -- a year of change and positivity

After a disastrous 2020, I think we are all ready for this new year. We need to continue to be patient as coronavirus cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. Our world will eventually return to some sense of normalcy. We will persevere as our society creates a "new normal." I would think in the near future that our county health department will amend the mask order from "mandatory" to "strongly recommended."

The year of change referred to encompasses many things happening in your city this year.

The first and foremost will be a change of leadership, as Scott Meyer, the longest serving city manager in our history, retires at the end of June. Council is in the process of pursuing a new city manager now, and we should complete this important endeavor in early May. Council is being very diligent and thorough as we complete this task.

The other changes involve the numerous capital projects throughout 2021 and beyond. Our new City Hall should be completed by this fall. Massive changes at the airport will also be started this year with the construction of new T-hangars, a perimeter fence, and we should be very close to finalizing the plans for the new terminal building.

There are several large road projects remaining from Transportation Trust Fund 5 still to be completed. Many of these will begin this year through 2022: West End Blvd., Main St., Sprigg St., and Independence, plus several safety projects.