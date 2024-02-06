2020 election: This fight ain't over

What an interesting seven days it has been, wouldn't you say? I could stop right here and everyone would know exactly what I mean. And I do mean "everyone" -- in your house, your city, your state, the country, the globe. And, 'xcuse my bad English, but it's 'bouts to get int'resting-er. The Trump-Biden showdown is just heating up.

The media have called this thing a done deal, but the media don't really get to do that. The pro-Biden masses, or maybe they're just anti-Trumpers, are dancing in the street, gloating on the Internet and denying the truth that not everything went as it should in an election. The investigations must play out, of course, but even now, we know there were technical irregularities, a lack of transparency at polling places, dead people voting, ballots found under rocks, in a post office worker's car, in backrooms of post offices and more. We know people, such as myself, had the opportunity to vote in more than one state. (Yes, unless you follow me on social media, you haven't even heard the latest on that. Long story short, I'm still an "active" New York voter, so I could have voted there and in Missouri.)

Look, I'm not the one who will make the decision as to how this thing comes down, but as an honest individual, I can tell you that taking a hard look at this stuff is the right thing to do. And all the calls for President Trump to concede or accusations of "sore loser" are disingenuous at best because we all know if the shoe were on the other foot, the fight would be on. In fact, it would likely be manufactured even if there were no shoe and no foot. Don't think so? Think "Impeach" and "Russia." In other words, think "Obstruction" and "Never-ending Hoax."

It's fascinating how these things go. Biden's calls for unity would be admirable had he not spent his campaign calling Trump a racist and comparing him to Hitler -- just as Sen. Kamala Harris's affection for Biden would also be admirable had she not accused him of racism during the presidential debate while she was running against him. This stuff is why good folks like me are fed up with politics and typical politicians. It's like this saying: "How do you know a politician is lying? His lips are moving." I always resisted that charge because I do believe honest people exist in all walks of life, but it seems more and more that the ones who are honest are the atypical politicians, the outsiders, whose honesty rubs people the wrong way.