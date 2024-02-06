2020 accomplishments in Jackson

The year 2020 has come to a close. As I have done in past years, I would like to review the major annual accomplishments of the City of Jackson.

It is important for the city to set goals on an annual basis and, more importantly, to review its performance against its goals at the end of each year.

The year 2020 was a very different year with the pandemic causing the cancellation of many events and the delay of many plans and goals during the year. Even with all the disruption caused by the pandemic, the City of Jackson was able to accomplish the majority of the priorities for the year.

The first priority fulfilled was the completion of the Jackson Police Department headquarters and their relocation to the new facility in May. Also achieved was the consolidation of Jackson PD's dispatch center with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department in the sheriff's office uptown. The headquarters building was built with city reserve funds. The public-safety sales tax will pay for the upkeep of the building and the hiring of additional police and fire officers. The additional staffing was also accomplished during the year.

The city staff and Jackson Fire Department are developing an analysis and plans for the old police/fire station combination building for use by the fire department.

The second priority was the continued partnership with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to promote the growth of retail businesses in Jackson. The program had another successful year under the direction of Jen Berti, retail expansion director. The City of Jackson saw several new retail businesses open in 2020. The new businesses and the great support of our area residents purchasing locally resulted in an 11% increase in retail business in 2020. While the City of Jackson collects sales taxes on local sales, we are not able to collect sales taxes on internet (out of state) sales. Internet sales grew 39% in 2020 as recorded by Cape Girardeau County use-tax collections.