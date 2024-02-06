2019 goals for Jackson -- Part 1

As we begin 2019 I believe it is important to set the goals for the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially formulated at the board of aldermen's offsite retreat in October. They have since been refined and included in the 2019 city's financial budget.
The first goal is to continue improvements to the city's infrastructure. Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our city of 15,000 for growth of population and business for the next 20 years.
In addition to the infrastructure improvements, other goals are:
The new police station will be constructed next to the present police and fire complex building. Construction will be substantially completed this year. Planning for the remodeling of the present police station to be used by the fire department will begin.
Next month I will complete the review of the goals for 2019 which center on the financial strategy for the city for the coming years.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
