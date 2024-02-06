2019 goals for Jackson -- Part 1

As we begin 2019 I believe it is important to set the goals for the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially formulated at the board of aldermen's offsite retreat in October. They have since been refined and included in the 2019 city's financial budget.

The first goal is to continue improvements to the city's infrastructure. Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our city of 15,000 for growth of population and business for the next 20 years.

Water System: Complete the fourth year of the water system upgrade and expansion project. This seven-year project was enabled by the passage of the 2015 water bond issue. The improvements are funded by water use rates which have increased 2.1 percent this year and the minimum charge per meter by $4.42 per month.

Electric System: Expand and upgrade our electric systems with major projects including the line upgrade on the Main and Farmington Street electric lines to the west substation.

Wastewater System: Complete the engineering planning for the expansion and upgrade of the waste water system. This planning will enable the city staff to finalize the plans and cost of the required future strategic improvements to the system. These plans will be presented to the voters as part of a future bond issue. The improvements will be funded from sewer utility rates as will be outlined in the bond issue. Also the city will begin constructing the new Williams Creek interceptor sewer line to East Main Street from East Jackson Blvd.

Traffic Flow: Various street pavement improvements will continue this year. The East Main Street traffic flow project will continue with the construction of a traffic signal at the Oak Hill and East Street Main Street intersection. Design plans will be completed for the Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Street roundabout. Construction timing on this intersection will be determined later. Finally, MoDOT will improve Highway 61 through Jackson from Jackson Blvd. north to the Interstate 55 Intersection. This project will include an asphalt overlay, new bridge railings over Hubble Creek and a longer turn lane at the Independence Street intersection.

In addition to the infrastructure improvements, other goals are: