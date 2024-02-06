2017 -- A look ahead

Happy New Year to all our citizens. We have turned the page from a productive and successful 2016 and now it is time to look forward to a new year and new beginnings. 2017 shapes up to be a very exciting year with many projects coming on line and others in the planning and vision phase. 2017 will be my last full year as mayor and I intend to spend a good deal of time working on the transition phase as new leadership will be elected in April 2018.

Major projects under construction that will be completed in 2017 include the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, the Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, new Fire Station 4, SIO3 Manufacturing facility at our Business Park and Transportation Trust Fund projects of Bloomfield Road, South Sprigg Street bridge, Main Street and the next phase of Veterans Memorial Drive. Other projects that will be nearing completion include the Marriott Courtyard Hotel downtown and our new police station on Maria Louise.

Purpose Built Community

We will continue to move forward with the formation of a strategic plan for the southern areas of our city. We had our first visit from the Atlanta Purpose Built Community group. We anticipate our next visit within the next 6-8 weeks. Their concept of community re-vitalization has been very successful in Atlanta and they are now expanding their network around the nation with success. The two communities closest to our size that have been accepted into the network are Rome, Georgia, and Spartanburg, South Carolina. This project is longterm and that will extend over the next decade or longer. I am hopeful to be accepted into the network over the next year and complete the strategic re-vitalization initiative plan in 2018. We will need the support and participation of many of our citizens as we move through this process. We will communicate progress on this initiative throughout the year.

Community Strategic Plan

Council and staff will be updating our Community Strategic Plan early in 2017. We want this update to include citizen input and direction. Therefore we are scheduling six town hall meetings during February by ward. Each of the six wards will have a separate meeting so that we can include a broad cross section of our citizenry. We will then collate all the comments into our current strategic plan, thus giving staff and council guidance on any updated changes and thrusts needed to move the plan ahead over the next years.