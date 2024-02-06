2016 Rejected?

If I were to write a novel called 2016 wherein I crafted a story about what transpired politically this year, publishing houses would likely reject it. The rejection letter would read something like, "Thank you for your interest and for submitting your manuscript. While we found your story entertaining and engaging, we did not find it realistic enough for our typical readers to embrace. We regret to inform you that we cannot accept your book at this time. Feel free to work on it more and resubmit at a later date."

Let's face it: 2016 in politics alone was utter jaw-dropping drama -- drama so far-fetched that Publishing House X,Y, Z simply couldn't buy in. Yes, fiction is fabrication, a respite from reality, but it has to have vestiges of believability or we lose interest.

A New York businessman and the face of reality TV, prone to stuffing his foot in his mouth while bucking political correctness, decides to run for president. He begins his campaign with a speech given in his typical inartful manner, inadvertently insulting people during his announcement. Masses rush to label him for what he said, in spite of what he meant. He's a racist and xenophobe at worst, they claim; at best, a provocateur.

He is as much beloved as he is hated, however. With one phrase and few details early on, this entrepreneur builds a base, spends comparatively little money, and wins Primary election after election before winning the General. His goal is simple. He's going to "Make America Great Again." Other candidates, the bulk of whom would soar in the polls at any other time in history, drop like flies before him. Governors, senators, congressmen -- no one stands a chance. The candidate questions opponents' creds, slams their stamina and lambasts their looks. Shouts of "Look at that face," "Lyin' Ted," and "Crooked Hillary" do not veer support from veterans, endorsements from evangelicals or love from loyalists. His patriotism, no-nonsense approach and job creation override criticism. His lack of government experience, generally a fatal flaw, is his saving grace. Some praise. Others protest. But he wins. Wins it all. Wins it big. He embodies perhaps the greatest upset in all of politics -- at any time, in any place.

His victory comes at great cost. Friends and family fight over a stranger they feel they know. They part ways, having said words they cannot retract, having lost moments they cannot get back. And he marches on.

Publishers say art should imitate life, and no one would buy this book; it's just not credible.