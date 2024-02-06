20 lessons from 2020

2020 has been a doozy. Not too many will disagree. Yet like most tough times, it doesn't leave us without lessons learned and truth reiterated. I'll list 20 of them. Think about how these apply to your 2020 experience.

1. Cherish your loved ones: People are leaving here, and by that, I don't mean leaving this area. I mean leaving here-leaving here. So make memories, take time with family and friends, tell -- and show -- them you love them, and hold their hands. On the last note, who would have ever thought there would come a time it would be forbidden to hold a hand, that of a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living community, for example?

2. Life changes fast: Hold on to your hat. Some changes are wonderful. Some, frankly, stink.

3. Some people never change -- not for long, anyway: Proverbs 26:11 says it this way: "As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool returns to his folly." You just have to release some folks.

4. You cannot do it alone: We say God is all we need, and He is. He demonstrates this by providing what we need, often through relationships with people. He never intended us to walk alone. The idea that we don't need people is neither biblical nor rational, and it's certainly not relational. He reveals Himself very often through others. Isolation, as we are seeing, has resulted in depression and suicide. There is much in the Bible about not forsaking assembling with believers and breaking bread together.

5. Be willing to try new things: If you got stuck in the old, chances are you found yourself in a bind this year. If you stepped out into the unknown, it probably benefited you.

6. Creativity counts: Newness is great, and creativity is even better. So when one door closes, find creative ways to develop something unique, do something someone else isn't doing -- something that will take you to a place you want to go. I've heard motivational speaker Les Brown quote someone who said successful people "look for the results they want, and when they can't find them, they create them." I don't remember the author, but he sure hit the nail on the head. Translation: "Be creative."

7. Fight for what you believe in: Don't battle for the sake of battling, but don't back down when you need to stand up.

8. Blessings come from the most unlikely places: Receive them, and be thankful.

9. New York and California are as crazy as we knew they were: Govs. Cuomo and Newsom lead the pack.

10. "Do as I say, not as I do" is alive and well: Just check out some "leaders" who dictate to others but do the opposite, then faux-pologize.