1 year later: Cape Christian poised for bright future

What a difference one year can make!

In April 2018, the Cape Christian School community was told after 42 years the school would be closing. The church supporting the school with both dollars and a location was not able to continue backing it financially.

In the following weeks, a group of parents, community members and teachers rallied together to determine the path forward.

I attended Cape Christian from kindergarten through sixth grade. It was a difference maker for me — spiritually and academically. There are passages of Scripture that I can recite today thanks to the school and its teachers. Academically, the curriculum and faculty are exceptional. In fact, when I transferred in seventh grade, I was about a year ahead of my peers in most subjects.

As the news broke about Cape Christian's future last spring, I was asked to join the board of directors tasked with keeping the school operating. It's become a passion project and blessing to work with many talented parents and staff.

Now, under the not-for-profit Cape Christian Community School name (but referred to as Cape Christian), the school is no longer dependent on one church for its support. Operations best practices have been implemented.

The hope is to foster relationships with several churches to make the school even stronger.

Cape Bible Chapel has been a key partner in this transition. They offered their location only asking the school to cover its marginal expenses — well below what the school could find at this time last year. The church has shown the love of Christ in all its support and agreed to host Cape Christian for another year as the board reviews a more permanent location.

"It's an honor to again partner with and provide a location for Cape Christian Community School (CCCS) to call home," Cape Bible Chapel lead pastor Eric Coher wrote to me in an email. "We don't need to look far to see that our culture has departed from a Biblical worldview. The need for sound Christian education has never been greater. As a church, our vision is to make growing disciples of Jesus Christ in our neighborhoods, among the nations, and of the next generation. We see our partnership with CCCS as a great complement to our vision. David notes in Psalm 145:3-4, 'Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable. One generation shall commend your works to another, and shall declare your mighty acts.' It's our privilege to come alongside the faculty, staff, and parents of CCCS in the God-given responsibility to declare the mighty acts of God to the next generation. Soli Deo Gloria!"

If you are not familiar with the Latin phrase the pastor shared, it's translated as "Glory to God alone."