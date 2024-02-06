1 year later: Cape Christian poised for bright future

What a difference one year can make!
In April 2018, the Cape Christian School community was told after 42 years the school would be closing. The church supporting the school with both dollars and a location was not able to continue backing it financially.
In the following weeks, a group of parents, community members and teachers rallied together to determine the path forward.
I attended Cape Christian from kindergarten through sixth grade. It was a difference maker for me — spiritually and academically. There are passages of Scripture that I can recite today thanks to the school and its teachers. Academically, the curriculum and faculty are exceptional. In fact, when I transferred in seventh grade, I was about a year ahead of my peers in most subjects.
As the news broke about Cape Christian's future last spring, I was asked to join the board of directors tasked with keeping the school operating. It's become a passion project and blessing to work with many talented parents and staff.
Now, under the not-for-profit Cape Christian Community School name (but referred to as Cape Christian), the school is no longer dependent on one church for its support. Operations best practices have been implemented.
The hope is to foster relationships with several churches to make the school even stronger.
Cape Bible Chapel has been a key partner in this transition. They offered their location only asking the school to cover its marginal expenses — well below what the school could find at this time last year. The church has shown the love of Christ in all its support and agreed to host Cape Christian for another year as the board reviews a more permanent location.
"It's an honor to again partner with and provide a location for Cape Christian Community School (CCCS) to call home," Cape Bible Chapel lead pastor Eric Coher wrote to me in an email. "We don't need to look far to see that our culture has departed from a Biblical worldview. The need for sound Christian education has never been greater. As a church, our vision is to make growing disciples of Jesus Christ in our neighborhoods, among the nations, and of the next generation. We see our partnership with CCCS as a great complement to our vision. David notes in Psalm 145:3-4, 'Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable. One generation shall commend your works to another, and shall declare your mighty acts.' It's our privilege to come alongside the faculty, staff, and parents of CCCS in the God-given responsibility to declare the mighty acts of God to the next generation. Soli Deo Gloria!"
If you are not familiar with the Latin phrase the pastor shared, it's translated as "Glory to God alone."
Most know private school teachers do not receive compensation comparable to those in public schools. But they come from all walks of life and serve because they believe in the mission. Terry Maire is one of those teachers. She's in her 25th year with the school and continues because of the results students experience.
"Teaching at Cape Christian Community School is important to me because I have always believed that children should grow up with a solid Christian and educational foundation," Maire said. "Having had former students who are now adults tell me that they have applied something I have said in class to their lives is what keeps me here."
The school would not have transitioned so seamlessly without the leadership of staff, including principal Carroll Williams. Referred to as "Coach," Williams has been instrumental to the school's success.
"I have been tremendously impressed with the effort, sincerity, commitment, and genuine Christ-like spirit that the Cape Christian Community School family has shown this year in making the effort to continue the school bear fruit," Williams said.
One of the best recruiting tools for this area is local education. We have many great options, be it public or private schools. Each one serves a purpose. In fact, some of the faculty and staff at Cape Christian have experience with other educational models. If you're looking for education options for your children or grandchildren there are plenty from which to choose. That's a selling point for our community.
If you want to learn more about Cape Christian, there will be two upcoming open house events. The first will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for first grade through high school. (The school will expand to high school in the fall with some combination of online and classroom instruction.) A second open house will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for pre-K and kindergarten. Both will be held at Cape Bible Chapel. A fundraising dinner and auction will be held in April.
Having a solid education is important no matter the child, no matter the circumstances. Having a strong Biblical worldview is now more important than ever. Our local Christian schools can offer that perspective, in addition to good parenting and church involvement.
When you consider the change at Cape Christian over the past year, it's truly remarkable. What could have been the final chapter of the school has become the start for a bright future. Only God.
Soli Deo Gloria, indeed.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.