Simone Biles leads the U.S. women into the gymnastics team final as part of an action-packed slate Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here is a guide of what to look out for:

Biles in gymnastics team final despite injury

The 27-year-old Biles is in the lineup to compete in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She still topped the all-around with the highest scores on floor and vault.

Competition begins at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 a.m. EST) at Bercy Arena. The Americans are favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events. Chiles finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

U.S. women start defense of 3x3 basketball title

The U.S. women begin defense of their 2021 Olympic title in 3x3 basketball when the competition begins Tuesday. Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard of the WNBA join Hailey Van Lith, a college basketball player at Texas Christian University, and former WNBA player Cierra Burdick on the team. They will face Germany at 5:30 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. EST) at La Concorde.

Later, the U.S. 3x3 men's team will take on Serbia. The U.S. men did not qualify for the Olympics in 2021.