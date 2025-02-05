MILAN (AP) — Coming out of retirement, switching allegiances or simply looking to continue their dominance of their sport. Here are eight athletes who, if they avoid mishaps along the way, could make a mark on the Milan-Cortina Olympics:

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn made a shock comeback to ski racing in December at age 40 and she has the Olympics in her sights. Vonn, who has a new titanium knee, is planning to retire for the second — and final — time after next year’s Olympics, when women’s races will be held on one of her favorite courses in Cortina. Vonn specializes in the super-G and downhill and is the all-time leader in World Cup downhill victories with 43. The American has a total of 82 World Cup wins and clinched Olympic gold in the downhill in 2010 as well as bronze in both the super-G in 2010 and downhill in 2018. Vonn proved she can still be competitive when she finished sixth and fourth in a downhill and a super-G in St. Anton, Austria, last month.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin might be the winningest racer in World Cup history with 99 victories but the American standout will be targeting Olympic redemption at next year’s Games. Shiffrin won gold in the slalom in 2014 and also in the giant slalom four years later but she floundered spectacularly in Beijing in 2022, skiing out on the first run of both her signature events. Shiffrin recently returned to the circuit after two months out with injury and the 29-year-old finished 10th on her comeback World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France.

Ilia Malinin

The “Quad God” is coming to the Olympics. Ilia Malinin’s performances are built around high-risk, high-reward quadruple jumps. He landed six of them on his way to a third U.S. figure skating title in January, including the quad axel, which involves four-and-a-half turns in the air. Only Malinin has ever landed it in competition. The Olympic Games are a family tradition for the 20-year-old from Virginia, whose parents were both Olympians for Uzbekistan. Malinin will aim to carry on the legacy of Nathan Chen, whose “Rocket Man” skate won gold for the U.S. in 2022.

Eileen Gu

Multinational freeskiing sensation Eileen Gu burst onto the world stage at the Beijing Winter Olympics, aged just 18, as she became the first action-sports athlete to take three medals in one Games. Gu won two golds ( big air, halfpipe ) and one silver (slopestyle) in China. Born in California, Gu decided to ski for China to inspire girls in her mother’s homeland and show them what is possible on the snow. Gu has also won three golds and a bronze at the X Games as well as two world championship golds and a bronze. She is practically unbeatable on the halfpipe, emerging victorious on 14 of her 17 World Cup starts. The 21-year-old is also a model and a student at Stanford.