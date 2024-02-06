Volleyball great Karch Kiraly, who won the first of his three Olympic gold medals as a member of the U.S. indoor team in Los Angeles in 1984, will coach the American men at the Summer Games when they return to LA in 2028.

Kiraly will switch from the women’s program he led to medals in each of the last three Olympics to take over for John Speraw, who coached the men to the bronze medal in Paris before becoming USA Volleyball’s president and CEO this month. Speraw called Kiraly, who won two gold medals in indoor volleyball and one on the beach as an athlete, “Team USA’s greatest winner.”

Kiraly had been the head coach of the U.S. women’s national team since September 2012, leading it to the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, gold in Tokyo and silver this summer in Paris. The Americans also claimed their first world championship in 2014.

Kiraly also was an assistant coach for the women’s team that won silver at the London Games.

“For one-quarter of my life, I’ve poured everything I have into the U.S. women’s team,” he said. “Now, it’s time for new adventures and new challenges.”