USA Water Polo is staying with coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The California-based governing body announced the contract extensions for Krikorian and Udovicic on Friday. It's the first major move for Jamie Davis since he took over as CEO of USA Water Polo on Oct. 1.

Los Angeles is the epicenter of American water polo, and the U.S. teams are expected to contend for gold on their home turf.

While Udovicic's return seemed like a formality after he guided the U.S. men to bronze at the 2024 Olympics, there was some question about Krikorian's situation following a heartbreaking finish for the women's team in Paris.

“Adam’s accomplishments are unparalleled, and under Dejan’s leadership in Paris last summer our men won the program’s first Olympic medal since 2008," Davis said in a release. "We have big goals on the journey to LA28 and I’m confident that Adam and Dejan will position us well for victory.”

Since Krikorian, 50, took over in 2009, the U.S. women's team has won three Olympic gold medals and six world championships. The program was considered the sport's dominant power before it went 4-3 at the Paris Games and finished fourth.