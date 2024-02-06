All sections
olympicsJuly 29, 2024

US women beat Japan 102-76 to open campaign for 8th straight Olympic gold medal

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 on Monday night in the

DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, tips the ball away from Maki Takada, of Japan, during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, tips the ball away from Maki Takada, of Japan, during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
Breanna Stewart, of the Unites States, shoots over Saki Hayashi, of Japan, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Breanna Stewart, of the Unites States, shoots over Saki Hayashi, of Japan, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Brittney Griner, of the Unites States, shoots over Saori Miyazaki, of Japan, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Brittney Griner, of the Unites States, shoots over Saori Miyazaki, of Japan, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kahleah Copper, of the Unites States, on the floor after being injured in a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kahleah Copper, of the Unites States, on the floor after being injured in a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kahleah Copper, of the Unites States, is assisted off the floor after being injured in a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kahleah Copper, of the Unites States, is assisted off the floor after being injured in a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 on Monday night in the Olympic opener for both teams.

The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The last of those victories before Monday also came against Japan when the two teams played for the gold medal in the Tokyo Games three years ago. The U.S. came away with a 90-75 win for its seventh straight gold medal.

Now Monday's victory tipped off the run to keep that streak going.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

