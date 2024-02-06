VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 on Monday night in the Olympic opener for both teams.

The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The last of those victories before Monday also came against Japan when the two teams played for the gold medal in the Tokyo Games three years ago. The U.S. came away with a 90-75 win for its seventh straight gold medal.