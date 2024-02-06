PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men's basketball team is headed to the athletes village on Friday to mingle with fellow Olympians before the opening ceremony. Next week, the group wants to see Simone Biles compete. Stephen Curry hopes to watch beach volleyball and swimming. And most of the players have sponsor-related obligations.

It's a busy couple of weeks.

Also, there are games to play.

Such is the challenge of the Olympics for some of the biggest stars in Paris — they want to enjoy being part of the show, while remaining mindful that they can't let the spectacles distract from the business of winning a fifth consecutive gold medal. Olympic veterans like four-timer Kevin Durant know the drill. The first-time Olympians like Curry are figuring it out on the fly.

“There's those times throughout the day when you get your work in, you get your treatment, make sure you’re prepared,” Curry said. “And then the rest is allowing yourself to be free to be a part of the Olympic experience as a whole. I think that’ll be contagious, the joy of being in the moment. We say ‘be where your feet are’ when it comes to enjoying the games that we get to play, too, because it goes by quick. It's only six games, hopefully, to win a gold.”

Thursday's practice — the first for the Americans in Paris, following a workout on Wednesday at the arena a couple of hours away in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France, where group-play games start this weekend — was the one where U.S. coach Steve Kerr hoped the team would start really locking in on the Olympic task.

The round-the-world tour — Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to London — the Americans took to get ready for Paris, with five exhibition games along the way, is over.

“It's time,” Kerr said. “We're not traveling around anymore. We're here. We've got six games. We've got to get into the pool play, advance and it's like the NCAA Tournament. It's 40 minutes of forced attention and focus and we can't let teams outplay us effort- and energy-wise like we did the other night against Germany, like we did against South Sudan."