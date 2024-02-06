SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The United States men's soccer team is closing in on qualification to the knockout phase of the Olympics for the first time since Sydney 2000.

Argentina is back in control of its destiny after its first game was marred by violence and chaos — and a shock defeat to Morocco.

The group stage of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Games concludes on Tuesday and with only Spain and Japan guaranteed their place in the quarterfinals tensions are likely to be high as a host of nations battle for a place in the final eight.

The U.S. is competing in its first Olympics since Beijing 2008 and the 4-1 win against New Zealand last week has put it in a strong position to advance.

“I said, even before coming here, when people ask me what they can expect from us, I said one thing: ‘I promise that this group is going to give everything on the field and where that’s going to take us, I don't know. But I know that they’re going to give everything,” U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said.

The Americans face Guinea at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after the win against New Zealand saw Mitrovic's team bounce back from an opening 3-0 loss to France in Group A.

The U.S. is in second place, level with New Zealand on three points, but ahead on goal difference. France, which is top on six points, plays New Zealand in its final match and is expected to secure the win or draw needed to be certain to advance.

There is the potential that three teams could be tied on either six or three points, depending on results in the final round of games. That would mean goal difference or other tiebreaker criteria is required to determine which teams advance.

Group B

Argentina plays Ukraine and is on top of Group B on goal difference, with all four teams tied on three points.

Argentina beat Iraq 3-1 in its second game after its opening loss, which was marred by violent scenes when Moroccan fans rushed the field and forced a delay of around two hours.

Ukraine's late 2-1 win against Morocco means all four teams won and lost their opening two games and a tiebreaker could be required if there are two draws in the final round of fixtures.