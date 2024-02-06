MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Alise Willoughby is back at the Summer Olympics for the fourth time, trying to win the gold medal that not only has escaped her own grasp but that of her husband, Sam, a standout BMX racer in his own right until a fluke crash left him paralyzed.

They've experienced everything together — joy and heartache, failure and success.

You see, the preternaturally positive Sam coaches Alise from his wheelchair these days, steadfastly connected to two of his greatest loves: the sport and his wife. And the product of their work will be on display again beginning Wednesday at the BMX course just outside of Paris, where the current world champion will again be favored to win gold.

“I think my path has been so scattered, up and down,” Alise Willoughby told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview, “and unfortunately with quite a bit of tragedy, and then the highest of highs. But I think for me, overcoming the challenges and ultimately seeing things as opportunities to be better yet again, I just embrace that challenge.”

BMX racing can perhaps best be described as NASCAR on two wheels, where riders shoot from a starting gate, down a steep ramp and into a tightly twisting course filled with bumps and jumps. It is high-speed, close-quarters racing with a high likelihood of dramatic crashes, and Willoughby has seen her share of those on the Olympic stage.

She was two years shy of the age cutoff when the sport made its Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games, but when she did qualify for London in 2012, the brilliant young upstart was firmly in the medal mix until crashing out of the semifinals.

Her only Olympic medal came at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, and even that silver felt a bit hollow immediately afterward, given she was oh-so-close to gold. And while it galvanized Willoughby to continue pushing toward the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, the three-time world champion again crashed out of the competition there and came up empty.

“That was the hardest,” she said, “because I had been so successful and everything had been going so good, and yeah, when it doesn't fall your way on the day, it's just like, ‘Why?’ You know? Like, how did this happen? It was hard to accept that.”

In the larger scheme of life, though, Willoughby has had to deal with far tougher times.

Not long after Sam, an Olympic silver medalist at the 2012 London Games, missed out on a medal for Australia in Rio, she headed home to Minnesota for a charity event. Her future husband stayed behind in California to begin training for Tokyo.

She was in the car on the way to Target Field when the phone rang and everything in her life suddenly changed.