All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJanuary 5, 2025

Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay

Germany won a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria finishing second. That's not exactly breaking news. Those nations have the top two luge programs in the world right now.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Greg Cackett, Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver from Britain celebrate their victory after the four-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Greg Cackett, Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver from Britain celebrate their victory after the four-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greg Cackett, Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver from Great Britain cheer after their victory after the four-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Greg Cackett, Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver from Great Britain cheer after their victory after the four-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Germany's Kira Lipperheide, left, and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate their victory after the women's two-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Germany's Kira Lipperheide, left, and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate their victory after the women's two-man bobsleigh, 2nd run, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Germany won a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria finishing second. That's not exactly breaking news. Those nations have the top two luge programs in the world right now.

The news was Ukraine finishing third — and how the war-torn nation got there.

Ukraine won its first World Cup luge medal in more than 16 years. The country's relay team — singles sliders Yulianna Tunytska and Andriy Mandziy, along with Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar on one doubles sled, Olena Stetskiy and Oleksandra Mokh on the other — finished third in a race at Sigulda, Latvia.

“It’s amazing,” Tunytska said, holding a bouquet of flowers and blowing kisses on the award podium afterward.

The medal came in a very unconventional way. There were seven teams in the relay, and four of them didn't finish. Ukraine finished almost four seconds back of Germany's winning time — four seconds is a lifetime in luge, a sport where races are often decided by hundredths or even thousandths of a second — but out of the three finishers, it was third-fastest.

That meant bronze.

“Congratulations to Ukraine. ... Drama is drama, and a great story is a great story,” commentator Tim Singer said on the International Luge Federation's broadcast of the race.

To say Ukraine — a nation about to enter its fourth year of war with Russia — does not have much in the way of sliding resources would be an understatement.

There is no sliding track in Ukraine; the team considers the facility in Sigulda to be its home track and prepares for seasons with a fall training camp there. Sliders from many nations — Germany, the U.S., Canada, Italy, Austria, China, South Korea and Switzerland among them — often have the chance to slide on tracks in their own countries, a big advantage. Ukraine doesn't have that luxury.

It has never won a sliding sport medal — not in luge, bobsled or skeleton — at the Olympics, and it hadn't been a real contender in any race contested during the four World Cup luge stops so far this season until Sunday. Ukraine's most recent World Cup luge medal before Sunday was Natalia Yakushenko winning silver in a women’s singles race at Sigulda on Dec. 6, 2008; she also won bronze at the world championships in Lake Placid, New York, on Feb. 6, 2009.

“It was a curious race," Mandziy said.

The U.S., Italy, Latvia and Poland all failed to finish the team relay, a variety of mishaps thwarting their chances.

The team relay is composed of four sleds — women's singles, men's singles, women's doubles and men's doubles — and a slider from each sled must not only finish getting down the track but reach up and hit a pad at the finish line that triggers a signal telling the next sled it's time to start. The best total, four-sled time wins.

U.S. women's slider Emily Sweeney did not hit enough of the pad on her run, so the Americans were disqualified — but were given a second chance after a technical error with the timing system at the start. Sweeney crashed on her second try, and the Americans were out again.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Latvia also got a second chance after the timing issues at the start and crashed out on its second try as well. Poland and Italy crashed out, and Ukraine was one of the three teams standing when it was all over.

“It’s a very emotional race,” Mandziy said. “Very emotional. ... We’re very happy.”

In the World Cup luge men's singles race, Nico Gleirscher of Austria was first, with Kristers Aparjods of Latvia second and Max Langenhan of Germany third. The top U.S. men’s finisher was Tucker West, who placed seventh.

Bobsled

At Winterberg, Germany, the home nation won five of six available medals in a pair of World Cup races on Sunday.

Germany swept the podium in a women’s bobsled race, with Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide winning, Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi finishing second and Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig placing third.

The top U.S. women’s sled — driven by Kaillie Humphries and pushed by Emily Renna — placed fourth. Lolo Jones, in her first World Cup bobsled race since 2021, was part of a 12th-place finish with driver Elana Meyers Taylor.

In the four-man race, Brad Hall of Britain drove to the win, with Germans Francesco Friedrich second and Adam Ammour third. The U.S. sled driven by Frank del Duca was 12th.

Up next

Skeleton — World Cup men's, women's and mixed race at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday.

Bobsled — World Cup at St. Moritz on Saturday and Sunday.

Luge — World Cup at Altenberg, Germany on Saturday and Sunday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 4
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo J...
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race,...
olympicsJan. 3
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for th...
olympicsJan. 2
Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
World Cup events in Bormio show why men's downhill at 2026 Olympics will be among toughest ever
olympicsDec. 30, 2024
World Cup events in Bormio show why men's downhill at 2026 Olympics will be among toughest ever
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
olympicsDec. 24, 2024
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
olympicsDec. 15, 2024
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
olympicsDec. 14, 2024
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
olympicsDec. 13, 2024
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
olympicsDec. 12, 2024
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy