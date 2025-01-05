Germany won a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria finishing second. That's not exactly breaking news. Those nations have the top two luge programs in the world right now.

The news was Ukraine finishing third — and how the war-torn nation got there.

Ukraine won its first World Cup luge medal in more than 16 years. The country's relay team — singles sliders Yulianna Tunytska and Andriy Mandziy, along with Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar on one doubles sled, Olena Stetskiy and Oleksandra Mokh on the other — finished third in a race at Sigulda, Latvia.

“It’s amazing,” Tunytska said, holding a bouquet of flowers and blowing kisses on the award podium afterward.

The medal came in a very unconventional way. There were seven teams in the relay, and four of them didn't finish. Ukraine finished almost four seconds back of Germany's winning time — four seconds is a lifetime in luge, a sport where races are often decided by hundredths or even thousandths of a second — but out of the three finishers, it was third-fastest.

That meant bronze.

“Congratulations to Ukraine. ... Drama is drama, and a great story is a great story,” commentator Tim Singer said on the International Luge Federation's broadcast of the race.

To say Ukraine — a nation about to enter its fourth year of war with Russia — does not have much in the way of sliding resources would be an understatement.

There is no sliding track in Ukraine; the team considers the facility in Sigulda to be its home track and prepares for seasons with a fall training camp there. Sliders from many nations — Germany, the U.S., Canada, Italy, Austria, China, South Korea and Switzerland among them — often have the chance to slide on tracks in their own countries, a big advantage. Ukraine doesn't have that luxury.

It has never won a sliding sport medal — not in luge, bobsled or skeleton — at the Olympics, and it hadn't been a real contender in any race contested during the four World Cup luge stops so far this season until Sunday. Ukraine's most recent World Cup luge medal before Sunday was Natalia Yakushenko winning silver in a women’s singles race at Sigulda on Dec. 6, 2008; she also won bronze at the world championships in Lake Placid, New York, on Feb. 6, 2009.

“It was a curious race," Mandziy said.

The U.S., Italy, Latvia and Poland all failed to finish the team relay, a variety of mishaps thwarting their chances.

The team relay is composed of four sleds — women's singles, men's singles, women's doubles and men's doubles — and a slider from each sled must not only finish getting down the track but reach up and hit a pad at the finish line that triggers a signal telling the next sled it's time to start. The best total, four-sled time wins.

U.S. women's slider Emily Sweeney did not hit enough of the pad on her run, so the Americans were disqualified — but were given a second chance after a technical error with the timing system at the start. Sweeney crashed on her second try, and the Americans were out again.