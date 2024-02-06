A group led by Donald Trump Jr. is infusing funding and some political muscle into the Enhanced Games, a sports festival that would hold track, swimming and other events free of anti-doping measures.

Trump's group, called 1789 Capital, is bringing what Enhanced Games founder Aron D'Souza said was “double digit millions” to a project set to kick off with an event in the United States next year.

As much as for the money, D'Souza says he's connecting with the Trump family because of its history of disrupting the status quo. Enhanced Games features a video of President Trump on its website announcing Thursday's rollout of the partnership, in which Trump gives a speech declaring “the impossible is what we do best.”

“We are in an age of disruptors, and disruptors are in the White House,” D'Souza said in an interview with The Associated Press. “There are people like Elon Musk, front and center, in the administration, and I think this is a time where new ideas, front and center, can come to be.”

D'Souza portrays the Enhanced Games not as a doping free-for-all, but as a “celebration of humanity at large, and a celebration of science.”

He’s offering a $1 million bonus for the first sprinter to break the 100-meter world record or swimmer who breaks the record in the 50-meter freestyle. He says he has a list of athletes who are ready to compete in the Enhanced Games, but did not divulge their names.

Trump Jr., in a statement accompanying the announcement of the funding, said: “This is about excellence, innovation, and American dominance on the world stage — something the MAGA movement is all about.”