President Donald Trump is ready to take his fight against transgender athletes to the International Olympic Committee.

Trump said Wednesday during a signing ceremony for an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from women's sports that his administration wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject" ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The order empowers the Secretary of State's office to pressure the IOC to amend standards governing Olympic sporting events “to promote fairness, safety and the best interests of female athletes by ensuring that eligibility for participation in women’s sporting events is determined according to sex and not gender identity or testosterone reduction.”

The order also calls for the secretary of state and the Department of Homeland Security to “review and adjust, as needed, policies permitting admission to the United States of males seeking to participate in women’s sports.” There is no evidence that male athletes have competed in women's Olympics events.

Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach said in December that Olympic organizers were “very confident” they could work with the Trump administration. The president initially backed Los Angeles during his first administration when the city bid for the 2024 Games that were awarded to Paris.

Officials with the LA28 organizing committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman reportedly met with Trump in Florida last month before Trump’s second term began, with Wasserman saying afterward both were looking forward to delivering a successful Games.

The IOC has largely stayed out of the discussion around transgender athletes, letting the international governing bodies for each sport set the parameters for gender participation.

The rules can run the gamut. Entities like World Aquatics have very strict guidelines, while World Triathlon rules are more liberal.