Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman announced on social media on Monday she is retiring from the sport, about three weeks after her “A-Team” partner April Ross said she is moving on.

They will play their final event together at the AVP League championship in Carson, California.

Ross, 42, led Southern California to back-to-back NCAA championships in indoor volleyball before switching to the beach. She won a silver medal at the London Games, bronze in Rio and gold with Klineman in Tokyo. She had a son last year and was married in September.

“It is with a very fulfilled and grateful heart, and also some tears, that I am announcing my retirement,” Ross posted on Instagram last month. “I’m glad I can say I lived it to the fullest and that it was an absolute BLAST. At the same time, I’m in disbelief it’s (almost) over, it feels like it went by in a heartbeat.”