olympicsFebruary 5, 2025

The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are 1 year away. One venue remains uncertain

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — In Sochi, workers were still hammering away in the media village and shower water ran yellow when journalists from around the world arrived for the 2014

ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press
The Olympic rings adorn the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines, at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
A sign with writing reading "Apologies for the inconvenience, we are working for the Olympic Games" is seen on a board inside the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
A crane is see by the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
A view of the Tofane schuss, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Olympic rings are seen near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Construction work goes on at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Construction work is seen at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Olympic village is under construction at the venue for the ski jumping and nordic combined disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Carosello 3000 track which will be called Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, venue for the Freestyle skiing discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Construction work is seen at the Ski Area Mottolino, which will be called Livigno Snow Park, venue of the Freestyle and Snowboarding disciplines, at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Construction work is seen at the Ski Area Mottolino, which will be called Livigno Snow Park, venue of the Freestyle and Snowboarding disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Rain falls on San Siro Stadium, venue for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Olympic village for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the main entrance of the Rho Fair, which will be called Milano Ice Park, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
An athlete participates in a Biathlon World Cup race at the Biathlon Arena in Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
An athlete competes during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Athletes are seen at the shooting range during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Athletes compete during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
A view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
People walk near Olympic rings near the village of Anterselva where the Biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
A view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — In Sochi, workers were still hammering away in the media village and shower water ran yellow when journalists from around the world arrived for the 2014 Winter Games.

The chaotic preparations for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro were labeled the “worst” ever by a vice president of the International Olympic Committee.

The next Olympics, though, might set an unofficial record for running late on preparations.

That’s because the century-old sliding center being completely rebuilt for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games is pushing the deadline so tight that the IOC has gone so far as to demand a Plan B option that would require moving bobsled, luge and skeleton events all the way to Lake Placid, New York, if the track in Italy isn’t finished in time.

Thursday marks exactly one year to go before the Feb. 6, 2026 opening ceremony at the San Siro stadium and the track in Cortina is still a half-completed construction site.

The IOC has set a deadline for the end of next month for pre-certification of the Cortina track and nobody is saying for sure if it will pass the test.

But Fabio Saldini, the Italian government commissioner in charge of the 118 million euro ($123 million) project, told The Associated Press during a recent visit that almost 70% of the track was completed — even if it was tough to tell inside the muddy and chaotic construction site.

With 180 people working from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day to build the sliding center, the first ice is slated to be laid down on the track at the start of March.

“We have huge support from the construction firms, the government and (Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo) Salvini,” Saldini said. “With everyone’s support, we will be able to finish in time.”

Construction began less than a year ago and no sliding track has been built in such a short timeframe. An official test event is slated for October, a step that has taken on more importance since the death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili in a training crash hours before the start of the opening ceremony for the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Lake Placid was chosen because it came with no cost

The IOC would have preferred to use an active track in nearby Austria or Switzerland instead of rebuilding the Cortina venue, which had been closed since 2008. But it let the local organizing committee select the Plan B option.

“We chose Lake Placid because it was the only place where they offered us the track without requiring us to make any investments,” Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier told AP. “But we’re counting on holding the sliding sports here in Cortina.”

Added organizing committee president Giovanni Malagò about the Lake Placid backup plan: “It's just a formality. There's no substance to it.”

Environmental groups have protested over climate damage due to the Cortina track's reconstruction.

“There were 800 trees cut down,” Saldini said. “But they were not all 100 years old, like some people said. And we’re going to plant 10,000 trees when we’re done.”

Moving from glitzy Cortina to Lake Placid would be quite a change

General ticket sales for the games are about to start following a pre-registration process that drew in more than 350,000 requests — 70% of them from abroad from more than 210 countries.

Sliding is one of the Games’ most inexpensive attractions with luge events going for as low as 40 euros ($42) and bobsled for a maximum of 100 euros ($104).

But what happens for ticket holders if the sliding track in Cortina isn’t ready and events are moved to Lake Placid?

“It will be a whole different experience,” said Paul Caine, the president of hospitality package provider On Location, about the prospect of moving from glitzy Cortina to upstate New York.

Caine noted that while “nobody wanted to go to Tahiti” for surfing events in French Polynesia during last year’s Paris Games, hospitality packages were sold for the sailing competitions in Marseille, which is located in southern France — 3 ½ hours by train from Paris.

On Location has received requests for hospitality packages from 62 countries so far, with ice hockey, biathlon and figure skating the most popular sports.

Private boxes for the opening ceremony at the iconic San Siro soccer stadium have already sold out.

Bormio, Anterselva and Val di Fiemme have a long history of hosting winter sports

These are the first Games to fully embrace cost-cutting reforms installed by IOC President Thomas Bach and use mostly existing venues — which has meant scattering the Games all over northern Italy.

Alpine skiing will be divided between Cortina (for the women’s events) and Bormio (for the men) — which are separated by a 5 ½-hour drive. Livigno will host freestyle skiing and snowboarding, biathlon will be in Anterselva, Nordic events will be in Val di Fiemme and ice sports in Milan.

“It’s very complicated due to the big distances and also because of all the different representatives in each region,” Varnier said. “We have great relationships with everyone but everybody has their own way and style of doing things, so we need to adapt to them. That’s the spirit of these Games: We adapt to the different territories and not vice versa.”

One reason that the organizing committee is adapting to each and every venue is that most of these places have a long history of hosting World Cup races and world championships.

For example, Bormio hosted the Alpine skiing worlds in 1985 and 2005; Cortina hosted the skiing worlds in 2021 and has been the site of more than 100 World Cup ski races; Anterselva has hosted six biathlon worlds dating back to 1975; Val di Fiemme has hosted three Nordic worlds.

Still, none of that does any good for an athlete like Ester Ledecka, the Czech wonder who claimed golds in both Alpine skiing and snowboarding at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. In 2026, two of Ledecka’s races will be held on the same day in resorts hours apart — meaning she’ll likely have to choose one over the other.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

