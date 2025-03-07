VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The 12 fighters on the biggest Olympic boxing team in Australia's history include two with Cook Islands heritage, a woman who fights in hijab, only two Olympic veterans and a 6-foot-6 super heavyweight who danced joyously in the ring after knocking out his first opponent.

The Aussies have the biggest boxing team at the entire Paris Games. They've endured some early setbacks, but these tight-knit pugilists are still challenging stereotypes and knocking down barriers on an Olympic journey toward what they hope will be the start of a new fighting era for their nation.

“What a diverse team, and what a beautiful representation of what Australia is,” bantamweight Tiana Echegaray said. “That’s what I love about boxing, and gyms in general. It doesn’t matter where you come from, your religion, your political stance, your sexuality. You just go to the gym, you train and focus on the work, and leave your ego at the door. That's our team.”

The early results haven't been perfect, as expected when newer fighters on the world stage reach the top level of the sport: The Aussies lost six of their first nine bouts in Paris, halving their team after five days.

They also recorded impressive wins by medal contenders Teremoana Teremoana, Caitlin Parker and Charlie Senior. And just sending a big team to Paris is an achievement in itself for Australia, which has never translated its national passion for combat sports into Olympic boxing gold.

Harry Garside’s bronze medal in Tokyo was Australia's first boxing medal since 1988, and only the fifth in the nation’s history. Garside made it back to Paris, but was crushed after he lost Monday in the round of 16, feeling he let down his teammates and his nation — and his plaintive emotions underlined the closeness of this team.

“I love Australia to bits, mate,” Garside said. “I really envisioned myself winning that gold medal for Australia. I’m just a failure right now. I really thought I could do it. You shoot for the stars, right?”

Australia has a massive boxing team in Paris partly because of changes to the Olympic qualifying process, which was overseen by an IOC task force in the absence of a governing body.

The winners of the Pacific Games — a competition involving Australia, New Zealand and 22 other nations — were generously granted an automatic Olympic qualifying spot, and Australia steamrolled through 12 of the 13 weight classes.

Olympic boxing teams sometimes aren’t really teams, but mercenary collections of fighters who train largely on their own for this highly individual sport. Australia’s group has been tight since even before they all achieved qualification eight months ago, and they've traveled around the world together since, including a World Boxing tournament in Pueblo, Colorado.