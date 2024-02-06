PARIS (AP) — When Snoop Dogg agreed to become an Olympic torch bearer, the hip-hop star recalled an emotional, iconic moment watching Muhammad Ali light the cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Now, Snoop Dogg hopes to recreate some of that magic for a global audience watching the Paris Olympics. He'll be one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games' opening ceremony on Friday.

It's an opportunity he never imagined.

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” Snoop Dogg said Wednesday of the late Ali, who surprised the crowd when he lit the cauldron because he had Parkinson's disease.

Snoop Dogg will carry the torch in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, according to the town's mayor, Mathieu Hanotin.

“This is my own version of it," Snoop Dogg said. "I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

Snoop Dogg said he's thankful for being a representative from the U.S. and France's support in him taking part. He spoke during a call with sportscaster Mike Tirico and Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.