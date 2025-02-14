All sections
olympicsFebruary 15, 2025

Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah House speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Brad Wilson is the new CEO of the Utah Olympic organizing committee.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Brad Wilson looks on during the Utah Senate primary debate for Republican contenders in Salt Lake City, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - Brad Wilson looks on during the Utah Senate primary debate for Republican contenders in Salt Lake City, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The group, which is hosting the Winter Games in 2034, announced its leadership team Friday.

Fraser Bullock will serve as executive chair and president. Bullock was chief operating officer for the 2002 Olympics in Utah.

Lindsey Vonn is part of the six-person executive committee, along with Bullock and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic leaders Sarah Hirshland and Gene Sykes.

The next Winter Games are next February in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The 2030 Games have been awarded to the French Alps.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympicsAP

