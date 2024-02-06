BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has tried to be a good sport about the jokes and criticism that poured in from around the globe after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympics.

But maybe “Raygun: the Musical” was a bridge too far.

Comedian Stephanie Broadbridge called off the show just hours before it was set to premiere in Sydney, after Gunn’s lawyers contacted its comedy club venue and threatened legal action.

Broadbridge told her social media followers that the lawyers had trademarked the poster for the musical and told the comedian she could not do Gunn's notorious kangaroo dance because the Olympian who went viral for her performance in Paris owns it.

Gunn, a 37-year-old Sydney university lecturer, has said the fallout from her gig at the August debut of Olympic breaking left her “devastated” and forced her to retire from competition. Still, she said she appreciated the attention from famous comedians like late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t think I’m in a place yet to watch it but I will watch it at some point," she said.

On Thursday, Broadbridge provided an update on Instagram, revealing the musical had been rebranded as “Breaking: The Musical." The tagline: “A completely legal parody musical. A new tongue-in-cheek poster features the silhouette of a kangaroo in Raygun’s most memorable pose.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, Gunn said that her legal team had “resolved everything” after coming to an agreement with Broadbridge.

“She still gets to go ahead with the musical, she’s got a new name, new poster, and she still gets to take that show on the road. So I’m really happy for her and I wish her all the best with the show and with the tour,” Gunn said.