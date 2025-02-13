All sections
olympicsFebruary 14, 2025

Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold

HARBIN, China (AP) — The

AP News, Associated Press
Philippines Marc Pfister compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines Marc Pfister compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines' Christian Haller, left, and Alan Frei compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines' Christian Haller, left, and Alan Frei compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines' Alan Frei, right, and Christian Haller compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines' Alan Frei, right, and Christian Haller compete against South Korea during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
South Korea's Lee Jaebeom, center, plays against Philippines during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
South Korea's Lee Jaebeom, center, plays against Philippines during the finals of men's curling at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

HARBIN, China (AP) — The Philippines curling team has been rocking it in Harbin, claiming the tropical country’s first Asian Winter Games medal with a victory in Friday’s men’s final against South Korea.

The team of Marc Angelo Pfister, Alan Beat Frei, Christian Patrick Haller, Enrico Gabriel Pfister and alternate Benjo Delarmente took gold with a 5-3 win at Harbin Pingfang Curling Arena.

The Philippines Olympic Committee was quick to celebrate with a post on Instagram to mark the historic gold.

“This is the first-ever medal for the Philippines at the Asian Winter Games, and the highest achievement for a Southeast Asian athlete in the Games’ history! What an incredible accomplishment!” the post said. “You’ve made the entire country so proud!”

The Philippines was accepted a member association of the World Curling Federation in September, 2023 — along with Pakistan and Puerto Rico — and started a bid to qualify for the 2026 Olympics.

The men's team is based in Switzerland and skipped by Marc Pfister, who represented the Swiss at three world championships before switching countries.

He and his brother, Enrico Pfister, are among the four curlers who were born in Switzerland and are eligible to play for the Philippines through their Filipino mothers.

__

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

