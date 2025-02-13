Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold

HARBIN, China (AP) — The Philippines curling team has been rocking it in Harbin, claiming the tropical country’s first Asian Winter Games medal with a victory in Friday’s men’s final against South Korea.

The team of Marc Angelo Pfister, Alan Beat Frei, Christian Patrick Haller, Enrico Gabriel Pfister and alternate Benjo Delarmente took gold with a 5-3 win at Harbin Pingfang Curling Arena.

The Philippines Olympic Committee was quick to celebrate with a post on Instagram to mark the historic gold.

“This is the first-ever medal for the Philippines at the Asian Winter Games, and the highest achievement for a Southeast Asian athlete in the Games’ history! What an incredible accomplishment!” the post said. “You’ve made the entire country so proud!”