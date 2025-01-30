LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Pushing Paraguay to be a major international sports stage in 2030, President Santiago Peña came to IOC headquarters on Thursday with his country’s bid to be an Olympics host.

Paraguay wants to host the 2030 Youth Olympics in Asunción in the same year it will stage one of the opening games of the men’s soccer World Cup.

“The idea behind this is to make Paraguay the center for many of these major sporting events,” Peña told reporters after leading a delegation to meet International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The scale of the Youth Olympics — which had about 4,000 athletes in 32 sports when last held in 2018 in Buenos Aires — is similar to the Junior Pan-American Games that Paraguay will host in August.

“We have the organizational capacity,” said the Paraguayan president for the past 18 months, who acknowledged his country of about seven million people is too little known globally.

“I would say that half the population never heard about Paraguay,” he said, suggesting it was “an exotic name” that perhaps intrigued people to discover more.

Hosting international sports can be a faster path to international recognition, and Paraguay also is bidding for the 2031 Pan-Am Games.

“It’s an opportunity to raise the level of knowledge about the country,” said Peña, an economist educated at Columbia University in New York. “For many years the country has remained a little bit isolated. It was not an active participant in many of these sports events.”

Men’s soccer has been a standout, earning Paraguay its only Olympic medal — a silver at the 2004 Athens Games. The team is on pace to qualify for the men’s 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.