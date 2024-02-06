MILAN (AP) — The one-year countdown to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is on. IOC president Thomas Bach proclaimed on Thursday, “Italy is ready.”

Is it?

Italy has ski resorts in abundance and spectacular mountains but one pressing concern remains rebuilding the century-old sliding center in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The International Olympic Committee has set a deadline for the end of next month for pre-certification of the Cortina track. There is a Plan B option that would require moving bobsled, luge and skeleton events all the way to Lake Placid, New York, if it isn’t finished in time.

Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto region which encompasses Cortina, laughed when asked by reporters if there was any possibility the sliding events would have to take place across the Atlantic.

“Absolutely not!” he said with a chuckle. “You should see it … you can see the whole track at this point. We are really ahead with the work.”

With 180 people working from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day to build the sliding center, the first ice is slated to be laid on the track at the start of March.

“We are absolutely on track with it, even better than the planned schedule” Zaia said. “Having said this, I also want to remind everyone first and foremost that the sliding track is not something we are creating on an untouched mountain side. We went to salvage a dump, an excellent skeleton that was the old, abandoned sliding track.”

One year to go

Zaia spoke to reporters after an event on Thursday to mark exactly one year to go until the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium.