COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — With perception growing he can become the next IOC president Thursday, Juan Antonio Samaranch played down his possible status as favorite on the eve of voting.

“I admire you guys very much for the capacity sometimes,” Samaranch told reporters Wednesday, “to predict what the result will be. I really don’t know.”

The most open presidential contest in the modern International Olympic Committee history is now widely seen as narrowing to three of the seven candidates: IOC vice president Samaranch and a pair of two-time Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry, the 41-year-old sports minister of Zimbabwe, would be the first woman and first African to lead the IOC in its 131 years.

“I’m biased so I’m going to say yes,” she said Wednesday, when asked if it was time for a female president. “Let’s create some change, let’s make sure that happens.”

All the candidates and their voters are in the exclusive and invited club of IOC members currently numbering 109.

A theory among veteran Olympic watchers is Coventry, long seen as outgoing president Thomas Bach’s preferred choice, has a solid bloc of voters in the first round but short of an absolute majority to win.

Then, it is suggested, Samaranch will be well placed to pick up votes in each subsequent round when other candidates are eliminated. Also in the race are Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient and Morinari Watanabe.

The winner Thursday formally takes office on June 23 — officially Olympic Day — as Bach reaches his maximum 12 years in office.

Elusive votes

The thoughts and voting intentions of IOC members are perhaps the most elusive of any sports politics body. Among them, the Emir of Qatar, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, princesses from Liechtenstein and Saudi Arabia, princes from Bhutan and Monaco, former lawmakers and diplomats including past presidents of Croatia and Costa Rica, plus sports officials and Olympic athletes.

“There is a lot of guesswork what is going on,” said Prince Feisal, an IOC member for 15 years who sits on its executive board. “I have got an extremely good chance.”

Coventry did not directly address a question Wednesday about Bach's backing, though insisted campaigning was above board.

The Auburn University graduate urged voters “to really think about what they want the movement to be represented by and match that with who they feel is the best candidate.”