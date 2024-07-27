All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Olympic track stars McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo have world records ratified in lead-up to Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and a trio of other

AP News, Associated Press
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bites down on her gold medal after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bites down on her gold medal after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and a trio of other track and field Olympians are now officially inscribed in the record book.

World Athletics said Saturday that the world records they set earlier this year have been ratified officially after routine reviews of the events.

McLaughlin-Levrone lowered the record in the 400 meter hurdles for the fifth time, last month at the U.S. Olympic trials, finishing in 50.65.

Other records ratified belong to:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

—Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), whose jump of 6.24 meters (20 feet, 5 1/2 inches) on April 20 marked the eighth time he's bettered the previous record, each time by one centimeter.

—Distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), who lowered the 1,500-meter mark for the second time — to 3 minutes, 49.04 seconds on July 7.

—Discus thrower Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania) who broke a nearly 38-year-old record — the longest-standing record in men's track — by throwing 74.35 meters (243', 11'') on April 14 at a venue in Oklahoma widely known in that sport for its favorable throwing conditions.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race,...
olympicsJan. 3
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for th...
olympicsJan. 2
Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’
olympicsDec. 30, 2024
World Cup events in Bormio show why men's downhill at 2026 O...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
olympicsDec. 24, 2024
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
olympicsDec. 15, 2024
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
olympicsDec. 14, 2024
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
olympicsDec. 13, 2024
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
olympicsDec. 12, 2024
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
olympicsDec. 11, 2024
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy