All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 30, 2024

Olympic swimming: Ledecky is fastest in heats of 1500; Marchand advances in 2 more races

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky got started on what she hopes will be her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, topping the field in the preliminaries of the women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes during a heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes during a heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, of France, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts following her heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts following her heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, leaves the pool following her heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, leaves the pool following her heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, of France, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter breaststrokeat the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter breaststrokeat the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swimmers start in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Swimmers start in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blake Pieroni, of the United States, competes in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Blake Pieroni, of the United States, competes in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky got started on what she hopes will be her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, topping the field in the preliminaries of the women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

Finishing more than a half-lap ahead of the closest challenger in her heat, Ledecky posted a time of 15 minutes, 47.43 seconds.

She'll have the prime lane in the middle of the pool for the final Wednesday. Her prime challenger appears to be Italy's Simona Quadarella, who was second-fastest in the heats at 15:51.19.

The only other swimmers to break 16 minutes were Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of France (15:52.46) and Isabel Gose of Germany (15:53.27).

Ledecky, who earned a bronze in the 400 freestyle, is looking to lock down the 12th Olympic medal of her career. That would tie her with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin for the most ever by a female swimmer.

Ledecky already holds the mark for the most individual golds by a woman with six.

“I’ve been in touch with those three in the past and I know I have a lot of support back home,” Ledecky said. “Just looking forward to continuing on this week.”

The other American, Katie Grimes, finished a disappointing 10th (16:12.11) and failed to advance.

Grimes won a silver medal in the 400 individual medley and still has the marathon race scheduled for next week as she attempts to make the podium in both pool swimming and open water.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marchand goes for two more golds

Coming off his dominating victory in the men's 400 individual medley, Léon Marchand of France took on a daunting double.

He was sixth-fastest in the preliminaries of the men's 200 butterfly at 1:55.26, pushing through to the evening semifinals, and returned about two hours later to post the third-best time in the 200 breaststroke at 2:09.55.

Kristóf Milák of Hungary, the defending gold medalist in the 200 fly, led the way in the heats for that event in 1:53.92. South Korea's Cho Sung-jae set the pace in the 200 breast at 2:09.45.

The semifinals of both races are Tuesday night, with the finals on Wednesday night just two hours apart.

The other heats

American Jack Alexy topped men’s 100 freestyle at 47.57, followed by France’s Maxime Grousset (47.70) and Romania’s David Popovici (47.92), who was coming off a gold medal the previous night in the 200 free.

Defending Olympic champion Britain set the pace in the heats of the 4x200 freestyle relay at 7:05.11, with the U.S. claiming the second spot for the evening final in 7:05.57.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsFeb. 20
Mabel Staton, trailblazer who was US team's only female long...
olympicsFeb. 20
IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace P...
olympicsFeb. 18
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in Fr...
olympicsFeb. 18
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-man, combined season titles again
olympicsFeb. 16
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-man, combined season titles again
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee
olympicsFeb. 15
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
olympicsFeb. 14
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
olympicsFeb. 14
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
olympicsFeb. 14
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
olympicsFeb. 13
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
olympicsFeb. 11
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
olympicsFeb. 11
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy