GENEVA (AP) — The IOC presidential election on Thursday takes place in a political climate that seems a world away from the last contested Olympic leadership vote in 2013.

“There is a very different flavor between the two elections,” said Prince Feisal of Jordan, among three of the seven candidates on this ballot who was an IOC member and voted 11 ½ years ago.

“It was more personality driven,” Prince Feisal told The Associated Press in an online interview from Amman, “rather than necessarily global economics and politics driven that might have an impact this time. We don’t want sports to be politicized but the reality is we are part of this global environment.”

Real-world politics was present last time in Buenos Aires, when current candidates Juan Antonio Samaranch and Kirsty Coventry, a new member then, also were voters. So was Prince Feisal's sister Princess Haya, then president of equestrian's governing body.

On that day, IOC president Thomas Bach famously had a call within minutes of winning a six-candidate contest after a phone was thrust in his hand to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then, in September 2013, Russia was the next Olympic host with the Sochi Winter Games opening less than four months later. Russia was then a more trusted IOC partner, before it tainted those games with a state-backed doping scheme and broke the United Nations-backed Olympic Truce for Sochi with the conflict in Ukraine.

A big issue for Bach’s successor is protecting the next Summer Games, opening in July 2028 in Los Angeles, when the United States is shaping up as an unpredictable partner for its long-term allies in the multilateral world order the IOC sees itself belonging to.

Diplomatic challenges are normal in Jordan, led by Prince Feisal’s elder brother King Abdullah II, who met with President Donald Trump at the White House last month.

“In Jordan, this is what we have been living in since even before I was born,” said the 61-year-old prince of a kingdom that shares borders with Syria, Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia.

The Palestinian Olympic body, which sent eight athletes to the Paris Summer Games last year, is one of 206 recognized national teams, plus the official refugees team.