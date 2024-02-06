COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — The IOC is the undisputed champion of running the most tightly managed sports election, one compared by veteran Olympic watchers to a conclave to pick a pope.

Some of the seven presidential candidates in the contest on Thursday have aired frustrations with getting limited access to their fellow International Olympic Committee members during a five-month campaign. The voters themselves will get minimal updates between rounds of casting secret ballots on election day.

“It has been difficult to engage,” one leading contender, Sebastian Coe, told reporters last week before heading to Greece. “In future, this just needs to be a more open and expansive process. I think the membership deserves that.”

Those members are as quirky and curious a collective as the sets of IOC election rules that bind them.

Among the 109 eligible voters in the IOC’s invited and exclusive club are royal family members, including the Emir of Qatar, former lawmakers and diplomats, business leaders including billionaires, present and past Olympic athletes plus Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Only IOC members can stand as candidates and a long-time perception has been that outgoing president Thomas Bach has promoted a protégé he hopes will win — even if playing a favorite would seem to breach political neutrality the Olympic movement holds dear.

Bach declined to be drawn in detail on Monday when asked if he intervened with voters on behalf of Kirsty Coventry, the two-time swimming gold medalist from Zimbabwe. She would be the first woman and first African president in the IOC’s 131-year history.

“What I felt obliged to say about the profile of my successor I have said in Paris," said Bach, whose hands-on executive presidency ends formally in June after the term-limited 12 years.

Seven months ago at the Paris Olympics, Bach said “new times are calling for new leaders,” citing the need for a successor immersed in a “technological tsunami” of the digital world.

“I have nothing to add to this,” he said on Monday. He spoke at a news conference after chairing a meeting of his executive board that includes three of the seven candidates, including Coventry.

Olympic history

Coventry is the only woman in the race and just the second-ever female candidate to lead the IOC. A win on Thursday for the sports minister of Zimbabwe would add to Bach’s legacy of gender equality policies.

“I don’t feel that he is out campaigning for me,” she told reporters in an online call in January, adding she “had a good relationship with President Bach since 2013.”