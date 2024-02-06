GENEVA (AP) — The impact of climate change on the global sports calendar will be a priority issue for Sebastian Coe if he wins the IOC's presidential election, the former runner said Friday

“If I’m successful next week that is very high in my in-tray,” Coe told reporters in an online call ahead of the vote in Greece next Thursday, where he is one of seven candidates to succeed IOC President Thomas Bach.

Coe said he stood “full square” with the 400 Olympic athletes who on Friday urged the IOC candidates to treat climate change as a priority.

“There is for me an unmistakable need to have a really sensible revisit of what the global calendar looks like,” said the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who leads track and field body World Athletics.

There is a broad consensus among the Olympic body’s leadership candidates to be more flexible in scheduling future Summer Games and other international events while continuing to promote sustainable environmental policies.

The next Summer Olympics are in July 2028 in Los Angeles, which was ravaged by deadly wildfires in January, though Olympic venues were spared.

“The reality of it is our oceans by the week are getting warmer, the climate is getting warmer,” Coe said. “Man-made crises — whether they are fires, floods, whatever it happens to be — are causing major disruptions.”

Every Summer Games from 2004 in Athens through to 2032 in Brisbane, Australia have been scheduled in July and August, which is the prime slot for broadcasters, including NBC in the United States.