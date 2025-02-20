Nordic combined has a rich history in the Olympics and potentially, a bleak future.

Since the first Winter Games in 1924, the unique sport has tested the bravery and endurance of athletes in ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

A year from now, it might be a former Olympic sport.

“That's a big concern — or a big issue — that we talk about,” four-time Olympic champion Joergen Graabak of Norway said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Nordic combined is scheduled to wrap up competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Feb. 19, 2026, and that may be its finale on the world stage.

The International Olympic Committee will make the call in June, when it decides which events will be part of its program at the 2030 French Alps Winter Games.

The sport might not make the cut at least in part to end conversations about its gender inequities during an era in which women have made strides in sports across the globe.

Nordic combined is the only Winter Olympic sport that excludes a gender, giving men an opportunity to go for gold while women are relegated to watching. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) plans to apply for women’s Nordic Combined to become an Olympic sport, but not until the summer of 2026.

The IOC is proud to say the 2026 Winter Games will be the most gender-balanced, hailing the fact that 47% of the athletes will be female.

While the governing body could decide to give women a chance at Olympic gold in Nordic combined, it could also choose to eliminate the sport from the program in five years.

FIS, national governing bodies, athletes, coaches and advocates are doing what they can to salvage the sport on the Olympic level. They have increased the number of participating skiers along with attempts to boost its visibility with a docuseries “The Overlooked,” and a bigger presence on social media.

The French ski federation may also give the sport a lifeline.

Although the governing body in France is not going to call the shots, it is teaming up with FIS to publicly and privately push for women in Nordic combined to have their first opportunity to compete for Olympic gold in 2030.

“Women’s Nordic combined is developing little by little around the world and it’s only logical that women should be able to join the Olympic program too,” French skiing federation technical director Pierre Mignerey told the AP. “But we are not the decision-makers.”

Jarl Magnus Riiber, a five-time overall World Cup champion currently ranked No. 1, hopes the IOC considers how cutting the sport would also affect two other disciplines.

“Taking away Nordic combined will destroy ski jumping a little bit and cross country as well,” said the 27-year-old Norwegian, who is planning to retire following the season due to a digestive condition. “This is very important for the stability of our system.

“It's a very easy choice for them to make a quick fix, but I think for the future, it's best to keep it in the Winter Games.”