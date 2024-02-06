NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hours after winning a pair of gold medals, French star swimmer Léon Marchand was back in the pool Thursday morning in front of his adoring fans.

The face of the Games so far for France, Marchand had a Michael Phelps-like performance Wednesday night. He chased down world-record holder and defending Olympic champion Kristóf Milák to win the 200-meter butterfly in 1 minute 51.21 seconds, and then claimed the 200 breaststroke about two hours later in 2:05.85.

Marchand was back for the preliminary heats of the 200 individual medley Thursday. He swam easily and recorded the third fastest time to advance.

Daiya Seto of Japan clocked 1:57.48 with Marchand third in 1:57.86.

Marchand now has three gold medals in individual events in Paris and will go for his fourth on Friday night in the final 200 individual medley.

That may complete his haul in Paris in front of adoring, chanting, flag-waving fans at the La Defense Arena. It's unclear if he will swim any relays for France, which is not considered a medal contender in those events.