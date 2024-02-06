All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsAugust 1, 2024

No rest for Léon Marchand: Hours after winning 2 golds, French swimming star was back in the pool

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hours after winning a pair of gold medals, French star swimmer Léon Marchand was back in the pool Thursday morning in front of his adoring fans.

STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, of France, prepares to compete in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Leon Marchand, of France, prepares to compete in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leon Marchand, right, of France, and Duncan Scott, of Great Britain, react following their heat in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Leon Marchand, right, of France, and Duncan Scott, of Great Britain, react following their heat in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hours after winning a pair of gold medals, French star swimmer Léon Marchand was back in the pool Thursday morning in front of his adoring fans.

The face of the Games so far for France, Marchand had a Michael Phelps-like performance Wednesday night. He chased down world-record holder and defending Olympic champion Kristóf Milák to win the 200-meter butterfly in 1 minute 51.21 seconds, and then claimed the 200 breaststroke about two hours later in 2:05.85.

Marchand was back for the preliminary heats of the 200 individual medley Thursday. He swam easily and recorded the third fastest time to advance.

Daiya Seto of Japan clocked 1:57.48 with Marchand third in 1:57.86.

Marchand now has three gold medals in individual events in Paris and will go for his fourth on Friday night in the final 200 individual medley.

That may complete his haul in Paris in front of adoring, chanting, flag-waving fans at the La Defense Arena. It's unclear if he will swim any relays for France, which is not considered a medal contender in those events.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Getting the fourth gold might be the easy part. His American coach Bob Bowman — he coached Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals — knows the next phase may be more demanding for the 22-year-old.

“He's gotta survive the success,” Bowman said after Wednesday's two-gold haul. “He's gotta come out of what's next, and he has no idea.”

Bowman coached Marchand at Arizona State before moving on to coach Texas. Marchand turned pro and followed Bowman to Austin, and the coach says he'll have to deal with a new level of attention from sponsors and fans back home.

“I know exactly what’s next," Bowman said. “Find his way back to a pool in Austin, Texas, and go start going up and down it. That will be the challenge.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 23
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government autho...
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jail...
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting aft...
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the Worl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy