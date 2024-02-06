All sections
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Naomi Osaka loses to Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Angelique Kerber eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition on Saturday night in a matchup between two former No. 1-ranked players who own multiple Grand Slam titles.

HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
FILE - Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
FILE - Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2024. Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber announced Thursday, July 25, 2024 that she will retire after the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2024. Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber announced Thursday, July 25, 2024 that she will retire after the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

