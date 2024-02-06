PARIS (AP) — Angelique Kerber eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition on Saturday night in a matchup between two former No. 1-ranked players who own multiple Grand Slam titles.
