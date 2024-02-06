All sections
olympicsJuly 24, 2024

Morocco fans rush field during Olympic soccer opener, forcing suspension in match vs Argentina

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina at the opening match of the Paris Olympics men's soccer tournament, an angry and bizarre scene that left the game suspended with only minutes remaining.

AP News, Associated Press
Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The video screen announces that the match has been suspended during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
The video screen announces that the match has been suspended during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stewards catch a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Stewards catch a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stewards catch pitch invaders during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Stewards catch pitch invaders during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi celebrates his side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi celebrates his side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Objects were thrown and Morocco fans were tackled by security on the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after Argentina tied it 2-2 with a goal from Cristian Medina the 16th minute of added time.

There were images of some Argentina players flinching when what appeared to be a flare was thrown. Bottles and cups were strewn over the field by the end.

About an hour after the incident, organizers at the venue said the match was not officially over. Players were being kept at the stadium to potentially resume play. Video boards informed fans the match was suspended and they had to leave the stadium.

The box score on the Olympics' media website said there would be a video review of Medina's goal to check for possible offsides.

Morocco had led the game 2-0 before Argentina's fight back.

Giuliano Simeone scored in the 68th minute and Medina leveled the game deep into time added on.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

