olympicsJanuary 25, 2025

Madeleine Egle of Austria wins women's luge World Cup race, moves closer to season's overall title

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria is a bit closer to ending a 26-year streak of German dominance in women’s World Cup luge.

AP News, Associated Press
Madeleine Egle from Austria celebrates victory after the women's single-seater 2nd run at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Madeleine Egle from Austria celebrates victory after the women's single-seater 2nd run at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Madeleine Egle from Austria in action during the women's single-seater 1st run at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Madeleine Egle from Austria in action during the women's single-seater 1st run at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp from Austria celebrate as winners in the women's 2nd run doubles at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp from Austria celebrate as winners in the women's 2nd run doubles at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Egle got her fourth race win of the season Saturday, extending her lead in the season-long points standings to 29 over Julia Taubitz of Germany with two races left in the season.

Egle could become the first non-German woman to win the World Cup overall title since Gerda Weissensteiner of Italy in 1997-98. Egle has 544 points this season, while Taubitz — who has won four of the last five World Cup titles — has 515.

Egle was first on Saturday, Taubitz was second and Natalie Maag of Switzerland was third. The top U.S. woman in the field was Ashley Farquharson, who placed seventh.

In women’s doubles luge, Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria pushed their winning streak to six races with another dominant performance.

German sleds took silver and bronze. Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal were second, their sixth runner-up finish in seven races this season, and Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina were a season-best third.

Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby were the top U.S. sled, placing fifth.

And in the men’s doubles luge race, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany prevailed for their third win in the last four events.

Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz were second for Germany, while Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl of Austria were third. Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa were the top U.S. men’s doubles sled, placing eighth.

Bobsled

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, the U.S. won gold and silver in a women’s monobob race, getting two medals for the second consecutive day.

Elana Meyers Taylor was first for the second consecutive day, Kaysha Love was second to improve one spot from her Friday finish and Laura Nolte of Germany was third.

In the four-man race later Saturday, Brad Hall of Britain drove to the win, with Francesco Friedrich of Germany second and Johannes Lochner of Germany third. Frank del Duca was 11th for the U.S.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup two-woman, four-man bobsled Sunday at St. Moritz.

Luge: World Cup men's singles, mixed doubles and mixed singles Sunday at Oberhof.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men’s, women’s and mixed team on Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

