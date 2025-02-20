Mabel Staton, the Black track and field standout who broke through racial barriers and became the only woman to compete for the United States in the long jump at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died Thursday. She was 92.

Staton, who went by the name of Mabel Landry when she attended DePaul in the 1950s, before the school had a women's track team, was inducted into the university's athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. Senior associate athletic director Thad Dohrn said Landry's daughter notified the school of her mother's death, which came after a long battle with cancer.

Staton was the only American woman to meet the Olympic qualifying standard in the lead up to the Helsinki Games, where she finished seventh. Her best jump at those Olympics was 5.88 meters (19 feet, 3 1/2 inches) in qualifying, which for a few minutes made her the Olympic record holder. New Zealand's Yvette Williams jumped 6.16 (20-2 1/2) later in the same round.

“Being on the Olympic team was not about winning; it was about taking part," Staton said in a recent interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Staton grew up on Chicago's South Side and ran for the Catholic Youth Organization.