All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsFebruary 8, 2025

Love and Walker tie for World Cup monobob gold, while Friedrich closes in on another season title

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Kaysha Love of the U.S. and Bree Walker of Australia tied for the gold medal in a women’s World Cup monobob race on Saturday.

AP News, Associated Press
Kaysha Love, of the United States, celebrates as she finishes her second run in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Kaysha Love, of the United States, celebrates as she finishes her second run in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kaysha Love, of the United States, competes in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Kaysha Love, of the United States, competes in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kaysha Love, of the United States, blows a kiss after completing her second run to finish second in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Kaysha Love, of the United States, blows a kiss after completing her second run to finish second in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Kaysha Love of the U.S. and Bree Walker of Australia tied for the gold medal in a women’s World Cup monobob race on Saturday.

Both finished two runs with a time of 1 minute, 49.14 seconds. Laura Nolte of Germany was third in 1:49.21.

Love now has won seven monobob medals — three gold, three silver and one bronze — in 15 World Cup races since the start of last season. She also has medaled in each of her last four monobob races, the longest active streak on the World Cup circuit.

World Cup leader Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was fifth and has a 66-point lead over Walker and Nolte in the seasonlong monobob standings with one race remaining. Buckwitz would win her second consecutive World Cup overall monobob title with a finish of eighth place or better in the finale at Lillehammer on Feb. 15.

In the two-man race later Saturday, Francesco Friedrich of Germany got another win and moved closer to what would be his seventh World Cup overall two-man title.

Friedrich paired with Alexander Schuller for Saturday’s win, with Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer of Germany second. Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence of Britain were third.

Frank del Duca and Manteo Mitchell were sixth for the U.S.

Assuming both compete in the finale, the World Cup points title will be down to Friedrich and Lochner. Friedrich has a 30-point lead going into the Feb. 15 finale at Lillehammer; he would clinch the title with a third-place finish or better.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lochner’s easiest path to the World Cup title would be with a win and Friedrich finishing no better than fourth.

Such a scenario seems unlikely. Friedrich has medaled in each of his 19 World Cup two-man races and 57 of his last 59 two-man events on the circuit.

In the mixed skeleton race Saturday, Amelia Coleman and Marcus Wyatt of Britain won, with Janine Flock and Samuel Maier of Austria second and Mystique Ro and Austin Florian placing third for the U.S.

Up next

Bobsled: Two-woman, four-man races Sunday in Lillehammer.

Skeleton: World championships for men and women, March 6-7 in Lake Placid, New York.

Luge: World Cup men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s singles, Feb. 15 at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsFeb. 6
Lake Placid hosting 1st women's World Cup ski jumping event ...
olympicsFeb. 6
Trump's view on transgender athletes resonates among some ca...
olympicsFeb. 6
One year out from the Milan Cortina Games, Olympic chief say...
olympicsFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up wi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scarcity behind the medals: Canada’s national sport organizations running deficits
olympicsFeb. 5
Scarcity behind the medals: Canada’s national sport organizations running deficits
A look at the venues for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina
olympicsFeb. 5
A look at the venues for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina
Vonn and Shiffrin among athletes to look out for on the road to 2026 Winter Olympics
olympicsFeb. 5
Vonn and Shiffrin among athletes to look out for on the road to 2026 Winter Olympics
The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are 1 year away. One venue remains uncertain
olympicsFeb. 5
The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are 1 year away. One venue remains uncertain
Biathlon star Fourcade withdraws bid to head French Alps 2030 Olympic organizing committee
olympicsFeb. 3
Biathlon star Fourcade withdraws bid to head French Alps 2030 Olympic organizing committee
Paraguay President Peña takes 2030 Youth Olympics bid to IOC in push to host more sports
olympicsJan. 31
Paraguay President Peña takes 2030 Youth Olympics bid to IOC in push to host more sports
IOC presidential candidates pitch to exclusive club of Olympic voters at closed-door event
olympicsJan. 30
IOC presidential candidates pitch to exclusive club of Olympic voters at closed-door event
Greg Norman set to join organizing board for 2032 Olympics in Brisbane
olympicsJan. 30
Greg Norman set to join organizing board for 2032 Olympics in Brisbane
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy