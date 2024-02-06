LOS ANGELES (AP) — The International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission wrapped up a three-day visit Thursday to check out selected venues and track the progress of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We’re four short years away,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president, who noted the Los Angeles Games are 1,338 days from opening on July 14, 2028.

The commission visited the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Long Beach Convention Center, waterfront and Marine Stadium during its first trip to Los Angeles in two years.

“The venues are absolutely spectacular,” said Nicole Hoevertsz, a member of the International Olympic Committee and chair of the Coordination Commission for LA28. “I'm going to highlight this every single time that I come to the city that you have no construction to do, that you have world-class venues. They know very well how to organize big events and big sporting events.”

In 2025, the Games plan, the venues and competition schedule, medal event program and athlete quota will be finalized, which in turn will drive transportation, security and ticketing plans.

In 2026, the LA organizing committee will “get into some of the fun stuff,” Wasserman said, which includes opening up ticketing and hospitality options to the public, organizing the torch relay, creating a mascot, Cultural Olympiad and volunteer program.

“We cannot wait to host the world,” he said during a news conference on the campus of UCLA, which will host the athletes' village.

Wasserman doesn't anticipate any issues working with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who was in office in 2017 when Los Angeles won its bid to host and signed federally binding documents for the government to deliver security and transportation for the Games.