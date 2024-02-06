LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Seven International Olympic Committee members are running as candidates to be the next president in its first election since 2013.

Their newly published manifestos show broad consensus on some issues and challenges for the IOC and global sports: Climate change and sustainability, engaging with youth via social and digital media in the fast-changing broadcasting landscape, harnessing AI, protecting women's sport.

There are clear differences in whether to pay prize money to Olympic athletes and how to engage more than 100 members — their voters at a March 18-21 election meeting in Greece — in shaping the IOC's future and picking host cities.

The winner will succeed Thomas Bach, whose executive-style presidency formally ends on Olympic Day, June 23, after a three-month transition period.

Sebastian Coe, Britain, World Athletics president

The two-time men’s 1,500-meters gold medalist represents the biggest challenge to the Olympic establishment though insists: “This is not a broken movement. It has,” he suggests, “to reset around sport.”

Running track and field’s governing body, Coe has paid prize money to Olympic champions, been tough on doping and promoted fairness in women’s track and field. He promises to “advocate for clear, science-based policies that safeguard the female category.”

He says IOC voters have told him “decision-making is overly centralized” and pledges “rebalancing of the roles and responsibilities,” while giving athletes “meaningful” input in decisions. “I am good at building teams. I don’t micro-manage,” he says, using a label others have put on IOC president Thomas Bach.

At age 68, Coe is nearing the IOC’s retirement age of 70 and would need an exemption to stay in office. He promises to seek re-election after four years – half of the statutory first mandate of eight years. His 22-page document is published only in English.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe, IOC Executive Board member

A 24-page document with much aspirational rhetoric though few details positions her having “deep insight into IOC policies.”

Seen as Bach’s preferred candidate, she pushes for strengthening established IOC policies, like the scholarship program that directs money to athletes and the 206 national Olympic bodies, and empowering the IOC Commissions. They are the panels of members and sports officials closely guided by the 700-strong IOC administration.

The two-time swimming gold medalist and sports minister in Zimbabwe’s government would be the first woman to lead the IOC, aged just 41, and the first African. “My mission to drive empowerment, strengthen engagement, and ensure we remain relevant, is guided by the Ubuntu philosophy: ‘I am because we are.’”

Johan Eliasch, Britain-Sweden, International Ski and Snowboard Federation president

An IOC member only since July, Eliasch cites his decades of leadership experience in sports, business — owning the tennis and ski brand Head — politics and philanthropy. His stated business philosophy is “1+1=3” and encouraging all members to submit ideas. This is “no time for a novice,” he writes, and believes Bach’s “exemplary” leadership of the IOC on geopolitical issues were worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Eliasch opposes the IOC paying prize money to athletes, wants it to shape gender policy “ensuring that only those who were born female can compete in women’s sport,” and promote more “star-powered entertainment” features throughout the Olympic Games not just at opening and closing ceremonies.

A long-time environmentalist, Eliasch proposes rotating the Winter Games among a group of permanent venues, and conserving a rain forest area of the exact size of each Olympic host city.