LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Johannes Lochner of Germany overtook Francesco Friedrich in the second heat Sunday and won a four-man World Cup bobsled race for the first time this season.

Friedrich finished second and extended his lead in the World Cup four-man standings to 61 points over Brad Hall of Britain, who placed third.

Frank del Duca had a 10th-place finish for the U.S.

In the two-woman race earlier Sunday, Germany swept the medals again and Laura Nolte moved a big step closer to what would be her third consecutive overall World Cup title.

Nolte and Leonie Kluwig won gold, Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig won silver and Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide took bronze.

The win — Nolte’s fourth in six two-woman races this season — gave her a 75-point lead over Kalicki in the overall standings. That means Nolte needs only a ninth-place finish in next weekend’s World Cup finale to clinch the title.

Germany has grabbed 17 of the 18 possible medals in two-woman races this season. The only exception was at Sigulda, Latvia, on Dec. 15, when Kaysha Love of the U.S. drove to a bronze.