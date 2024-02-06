OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Max Langenhan of Germany moved back into the World Cup men's singles points lead Sunday, after getting his season-best third win of the season.

Felix Loch of Germany was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third. Langenhan and Gleirscher were tied atop the season-long points standings entering Sunday; Langenhan now has a 40-point lead.

Tucker West was the top U.S. men's finisher, placing 10th.

In a mixed doubles World Cup race, the German teams of Tobias Wendl-Tobias Arlt and Jessica Degenhardt-Cheyenne Rosenthal took gold, with Austria second and Italy third. The top U.S. team placed fifth, that one being the sleds of Marcus Mueller-Ansel Haugsjaa with Chevonne Forgan-Sophie Kirkby.

Germany also won the mixed singles World Cup race, with Loch and Marie Fraebel holding off Langenhan and Julia Taubitz. Gleirscher and Lisa Schulte were third for Austria.

For the U.S., West and Ashley Farquharson placed fifth in mixed singles.

Bobsled

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday's scheduled two-woman and four-man races were canceled because of poor track conditions.