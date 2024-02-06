All sections
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

Landale scores 20 points, Australia powers past Spain 92-80 to open Olympic basketball tournament

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Jock Landale had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80 Saturday to open the group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament in Lille.

KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
Jock Landale, of Australia, shoots over Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)
Jock Landale, of Australia, shoots over Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patty Mills, of Australia, shoots around Alex Abrines, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)
Patty Mills, of Australia, shoots around Alex Abrines, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots around Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots around Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santi Aldama, of Spain, shoots over Jack McVeigh, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Santi Aldama, of Spain, shoots over Jack McVeigh, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juancho Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Dyson Daniels, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Juancho Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Dyson Daniels, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Will Magnay, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Will Magnay, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dyson Daniels, of Australia, shoots around Santi Aldama, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
Dyson Daniels, of Australia, shoots around Santi Aldama, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots over Usman Garuba, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots over Usman Garuba, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Patty Mills added 19 points and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to lift Australia to the victory in Group A, which also includes Greece and Canada. Australia next meets Canada on Tuesday while Spain will face Greece.

Australia led by as many as 14 points before Spain surged and used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 56-54, in the third quarter. The Aussies responded with a 15-4 spurt to close the period and never trailed again.

Santi Aldama finished with 17 points for Spain. Sergio Llull added 17 for the Spaniards, who connected on 12 3–pointers but shot 39% overall from the field for the game at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Australia established its presence in the paint early, scoring 42 in the paint for the game and holding a 46-34 rebounding edge.

The Aussies led 49-42 at halftime.

Australia sprinted out to a 31-17 lead, with Jock Landale scoring eight early points.

Spain then used a 10-0 run that started late in the first quarter and continued into the second to get back in the game.

The Aussies' momentum also was disrupted by a heated exchange late in the first quarter.

With 2:13 remaining in the period, Spain’s Usman Garuba set a hard screen on Australia’s Josh Green, sending him stumbling backward. Green took exception and got in Garuba’s face. Garuba slapped Green’s hand away and Will Magnay stepped in to defend his teammate, prompting Garuba to shove him.

Referees reviewed the incident and accessed double unsportsmanlike fouls on Garuba and Magnay.

Two more incidents also resulted in brief game stoppages.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

