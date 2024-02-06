VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Jock Landale had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80 Saturday to open the group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament in Lille.

Patty Mills added 19 points and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to lift Australia to the victory in Group A, which also includes Greece and Canada. Australia next meets Canada on Tuesday while Spain will face Greece.

Australia led by as many as 14 points before Spain surged and used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 56-54, in the third quarter. The Aussies responded with a 15-4 spurt to close the period and never trailed again.

Santi Aldama finished with 17 points for Spain. Sergio Llull added 17 for the Spaniards, who connected on 12 3–pointers but shot 39% overall from the field for the game at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Australia established its presence in the paint early, scoring 42 in the paint for the game and holding a 46-34 rebounding edge.

The Aussies led 49-42 at halftime.

Australia sprinted out to a 31-17 lead, with Jock Landale scoring eight early points.