COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — After deadly fires that devastated much of Los Angeles, organizers of the 2028 Olympics told the IOC on Thursday how the city will rebuild with help from the games.

Count on Kendrick Lamar, too, to be part of “the greatest show on earth” in three years’ time.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman told The Associated Press.

“You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward,” he said in an interview ahead of giving sports leaders an update at the International Olympic Committee’s annual meeting.

Kendrick Lamar would a globally popular part of the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028 after his stunning halftime show at the Super Bowl last month.

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” said Wasserman, who heads an international talent and promotions agency. “He is truly an LA icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

The wildfires in January have reset the daily life and global perception of the city.

“Everyone loves a comeback story,” Wasserman told IOC members Thursday.

Olympic venues and operational plans escaped serious damage.