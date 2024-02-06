PARIS (AP) — There is hope that Kevin Durant plays for the U.S. in its Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday, which means the men’s national team may have 12 players available for the first time this summer.

That is, unless something else happens.

The Americans open their path toward what they hope is a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal when they take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and World Cup finalist Serbia in the opener for both teams at the Paris Games. Durant missed all five exhibition games the U.S. played coming into Paris because of a calf strain, and coach Steve Kerr stopped short of definitively saying Saturday that he is in the lineup for the opener.

“Hopefully,” Kerr said.

Durant was on the floor for practice, while presumed starting center Joel Embiid was not because of illness. Kerr said he didn’t expect Embiid to miss Sunday's game.

“I’m confident we’ll have everybody ready tomorrow,” Kerr said.

There have been signs in recent days that USA Basketball expects Durant — a three-time gold medalist, now bidding to become the first player who can say he’s a four-time Olympic men’s basketball champion — will be ready to go. First, it didn’t replace him on the roster. Second, it released clips of a Thursday scrimmage where Durant was active and even had a reverse dunk (plus got dunked on by Anthony Edwards, who idolizes him). And third, Kerr insisted earlier in the week that he wasn’t concerned about Durant’s status.

“We’ll see how things go in practice today,” Kerr said Saturday. “So far, so good. He came through the scrimmage two days ago pretty well.”

The team convened for its first practice of the summer in Las Vegas on July 6, about a week and a half after Durant strained the calf. He couldn’t take part in practices there, didn’t play in the first exhibition win over Canada before the Americans left for their overseas legs of the pre-Olympic tour and then the waiting game was on.

Durant did some on-court work in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but missed two more exhibitions there against Serbia and Australia. He did more work in London but missed the two exhibitions the U.S. played there against South Sudan and Germany as well.