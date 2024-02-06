IGLS, Austria (AP) — Kaysha Love of the U.S. placed second in a World Cup monobob race on Saturday, her best finish of the season.

Love won a bronze in a two-woman race at Sigulda, Latvia, in December, then dealt with a virus over the holiday break and slumped a bit in her first three outings since that illness — finishing no better than 10th.

Love, a 2026 U.S. Olympic hopeful, roared back Saturday in Igls with the second-best time in both heats — finishing second to Lisa Buckwitz of Germany by 0.04 seconds. Laura Nolte of Germany was third.

In two-man earlier Saturday at Igls, Germany got its seventh overall sweep of the medal positions so far in this World Cup season. It’s happened three times in two-woman races and now four times in two-man events.

Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer got the win, Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller were second, and Adam Ammour and Nick Stadelmann were third.

Frank del Duca of the U.S. was a season-best fourth, his sled getting pushed by Charles Volker.

Luge

Julia Taubitz of Germany won a women's singles World Cup race at Winterberg, Germany, on Saturday, edging Madeleine Egle of Austria for the victory.

Emily Sweeney of the U.S. was third, her second singles medal of the season.

“I really struggled to find a clean line down, but I’m happy with a third, for sure,” Sweeney said.

In women’s doubles, Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria won their fifth consecutive race to further solidify their lead over Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal of Germany in the points race.

The Degenhardt-Rosenthal sled was second for the fifth time in six races this season, while Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy were a season-best third.

Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. finished seventh but remained third overall in the season-long standings.

In men’s doubles, the German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won their second race in six chances this season and moved atop the season-long standings.