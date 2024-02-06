PARIS (AP) — Stephen Nedoroscik did his job for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, nailing his one routine and then focusing on cheering and delivering water to his teammates.

With no room for mistake and about 45 seconds to make an impression on judges, the pommel horse specialist - who does not compete on other apparatuses - not only delivered, he excelled.

“It went really well today, I handled the nerves very well,” Nedoroscik said. “I worked my whole life up to those 45 seconds.”

Competing at his first Olympics, the 25-year-old former pommel horse world champion was so good during qualification that he edged two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain with a 15.200 to his British rival’s 15.166.

Both men will compete again in the apparatus’ final next week.

Under the roof of the Palais Omnisports, Nedoroscik, took on his job on the pommel horse after three U.S teammates, Paul Juda, Frederick Richard and Brody Malone. After Malone fell, Nedoroscik, a Worcester, Massachusetts, native who won two NCAA championships at Penn State, was under even greater pressure to deliver.

“This is just another day of doing the gymnastics,” said Nedoroscik, chuckling. “Sure it’s the biggest stage in the world. It only happens once every four years, but at the same time I’m putting chalk on my hands and doing the horse for the team, it’s nothing different.”

Nedoroscik — the only specialist in the U.S. team — has chosen to focus on just what it does the best, honing his pommel horse skills to perfection. His four U.S. pommel horse titles are tied for the most in history.

“He did fantastic,” said Brett McLure, the director of high performance at USA Gymnastics.